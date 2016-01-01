See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Sherri Henderson, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sherri Henderson, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sherri Henderson, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma School of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.

Sherri Henderson works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 249-3346
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sherri Henderson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sherri Henderson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Sherri Henderson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sherri Henderson to family and friends

    Sherri Henderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sherri Henderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sherri Henderson, PA.

    About Sherri Henderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417924358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherri Henderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherri Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherri Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherri Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherri Henderson works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Sherri Henderson’s profile.

    Sherri Henderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherri Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherri Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherri Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sherri Henderson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.