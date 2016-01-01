See All Physical Therapists in Kernersville, NC
Overview

Shermeca Jackson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Kernersville, NC. 

Shermeca Jackson works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8175
    About Shermeca Jackson, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1669584124
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

