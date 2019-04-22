Sherly Raymond, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherly Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherly Raymond, LMFT
Sherly Raymond, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bronx, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 43 Westchester Sq # 3, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (347) 278-1044
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My family has been going to Sherly for years now. She listens and directs you where you need to go. Be prepared to let it all out while your with her (even if you don't intend to) because she makes it so easy to do so!! Opening up to her feels so natural. LOVE going to her, no matter if she's out of my way, she's always worth the trip! She's flexible and accommodating. Born to do this line of work and we are just grateful we get to benefit from her education, dedication and hard work! She's AMAZ
About Sherly Raymond, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083851422
Sherly Raymond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sherly Raymond accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherly Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sherly Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherly Raymond.
