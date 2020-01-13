Sherise Deardorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sherise Deardorff, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherise Deardorff, PA is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Wabash, IN.
Sherise Deardorff works at
Locations
PPG- Orthopedics1655 N Cass St, Wabash, IN 46992 Directions (260) 569-2983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
HIPEC surgery Nov 2018, Sherise is an angel of healing.
About Sherise Deardorff, PA
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1164738662
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherise Deardorff accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherise Deardorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
