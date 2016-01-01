Sherine Solomon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherine Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherine Solomon, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sherine Solomon, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southington, CT.
Sherine Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 696-2240
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-5700
-
3
Farmington Office Hartford Health406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherine Solomon?
About Sherine Solomon, NP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336523406
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherine Solomon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherine Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherine Solomon works at
Sherine Solomon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sherine Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherine Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherine Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.