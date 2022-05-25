See All Counselors in Bedford, TX
Overview

Sheri Miller, LPC is a Counselor in Bedford, TX. 

Sheri Miller works at Hunt Counseling in Bedford, TX.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheri Miller Pllc
    1117 Bedford Rd Ste C, Bedford, TX 76022 (817) 280-0204
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2022
    Sheri has helped me immensely with my anxiety. She is kind, caring, and holds me accountable when I need to be held accountable. She has taught me a lot about my brain and also the way the brains of people different from myself work as well. I would recommend Sheri to anyone who has anxiety issues - she is the only therapist who has really done a great job of helping me get to, and understand, the roots of my anxiety.
    Andy L. — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Sheri Miller, LPC
    About Sheri Miller, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134293269
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheri Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheri Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Sheri Miller works at Hunt Counseling in Bedford, TX.

    15 patients have reviewed Sheri Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheri Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheri Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

