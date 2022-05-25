Sheri Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sheri Miller, LPC
Sheri Miller, LPC is a Counselor in Bedford, TX.
Sheri Miller Pllc1117 Bedford Rd Ste C, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 280-0204
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Sheri has helped me immensely with my anxiety. She is kind, caring, and holds me accountable when I need to be held accountable. She has taught me a lot about my brain and also the way the brains of people different from myself work as well. I would recommend Sheri to anyone who has anxiety issues - she is the only therapist who has really done a great job of helping me get to, and understand, the roots of my anxiety.
About Sheri Miller, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134293269
15 patients have reviewed Sheri Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheri Miller.
