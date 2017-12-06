Sheri Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sheri Clark, FNP
Overview
Sheri Clark, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Sheri Clark works at
Locations
Asante Phys Partners Family Medicine - Murphy691 Murphy Rd Ste 107, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-5121
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Sheri is very thorough, compassionate, and knowledgeable. She really listened to my concerns and took action to address each and every one.
About Sheri Clark, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821095241
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheri Clark accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheri Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sheri Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheri Clark.
