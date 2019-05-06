Overview

Shereen Fox, LMHC is a Counselor in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from none and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.



Shereen Fox works at Blossom Mental Health Counseling, PLLC in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.