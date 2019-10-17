Sheree Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sheree Patel, PA-C
Sheree Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Sheree Patel works at
Natalie Wright Dermatology6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-0330Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Sheree is very professional, she explains all procedures, never a wait , very friendly, cares about your health. Appointments are easy for my schedule.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952623696
Sheree Patel accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheree Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sheree Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheree Patel.
