See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Point, GA
Dina Hobson, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Dina Hobson, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dina Hobson, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Point, GA. They graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University.

Dina Hobson works at Oak Street Health East Point in East Point, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health East Point
    3088 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 689-6684
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dina Hobson?

    Photo: Dina Hobson, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Dina Hobson, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dina Hobson to family and friends

    Dina Hobson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dina Hobson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dina Hobson, APN.

    About Dina Hobson, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104153055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gwynedd Mercy University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dina Hobson, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dina Hobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dina Hobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dina Hobson works at Oak Street Health East Point in East Point, GA. View the full address on Dina Hobson’s profile.

    Dina Hobson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Hobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Hobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Hobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.