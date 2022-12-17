Sherann Ivy is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherann Ivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sherann Ivy
Overview
Sherann Ivy is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Sherann Ivy works at
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Psychiatry2259 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 285-2982
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sherann Ivy?
She is awesome! Very kind, and she really helped me know more of myself and why I'm me. More other things shes helped me with.
About Sherann Ivy
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467919498
Frequently Asked Questions
Sherann Ivy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sherann Ivy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherann Ivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sherann Ivy works at
9 patients have reviewed Sherann Ivy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherann Ivy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherann Ivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherann Ivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.