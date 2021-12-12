Shenakwa Hawkins, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shenakwa Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Shenakwa Hawkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 620-9660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shenakwa Hawkins?
Dr Hawkins is absolutely Godsent! She listens to you and validates your concerns. She’s so knowledgeable and never gives up on you, she takes her time to explain things and you can tell she cares. What a breath of fresh air! I wish nothing but the best for this angel!
About Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306384086
Frequently Asked Questions
Shenakwa Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shenakwa Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shenakwa Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shenakwa Hawkins works at
7 patients have reviewed Shenakwa Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shenakwa Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shenakwa Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shenakwa Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.