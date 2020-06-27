Shelly Truhe, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Truhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelly Truhe, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelly Truhe, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7895
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shelly is a Nurse Practitioner, whom I would trust in every aspect of her practice. She has treated me through 4 back surgeries, and as my chronic pain NP. She is compassionate, understanding, listens to your issues, allowing you to be proactive in your care. Her decisions as well as her advice are rick solid. As long as she is in practice, I will go to noone else. Thank you Shelly fir always being there. You are one in a million.
About Shelly Truhe, FNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1285132654
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
