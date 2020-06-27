See All Neurosurgeons in Kernersville, NC
Shelly Truhe, FNP

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shelly Truhe, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Shelly Truhe works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7895
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Shelly is a Nurse Practitioner, whom I would trust in every aspect of her practice. She has treated me through 4 back surgeries, and as my chronic pain NP. She is compassionate, understanding, listens to your issues, allowing you to be proactive in your care. Her decisions as well as her advice are rick solid. As long as she is in practice, I will go to noone else. Thank you Shelly fir always being there. You are one in a million.
    James McMurtry — Jun 27, 2020
    Shelly Truhe, FNP
    About Shelly Truhe, FNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1285132654
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

