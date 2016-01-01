Shelly Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelly Sharma, NP
Overview
Shelly Sharma, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethesda, MD.
Shelly Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Bethesda Hospitalist Partners LLC9406 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 530-5142
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelly Sharma?
About Shelly Sharma, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689211518
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Sharma works at
Shelly Sharma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.