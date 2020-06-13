See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Shelly Shadrick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

Shelly Shadrick works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Urology Center of Colorado
    2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211

  • Swedish Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 13, 2020
    Shelly is the best at monitoring low testosterone, and I would not have anybody else put testapel in my body but her and her staff , I have been going to see her for years now and the only one who has ever done this painless procedure was Dr Mills , who went to teach in California, she knows more then you think and has always been concerned with my low T and my well being she communicates with me and my wife sometimes even going above and beyond our expectations, Shelly to me is a super hero , and should be Dr cause she knows her stuff! And she’s kind and compassionate thanks Dr Shelly
    Dave Fox — Jun 13, 2020
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1215919907
