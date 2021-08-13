See All Psychologists in Arlington, TX
Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW

Psychology
3.5 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5620 SW Green Oaks Blvd Ste D, Arlington, TX 76017 (817) 891-3408

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Shelly tells you like it is. If you are trying to work thru something you need someone to be honest with you and straight forward. She is one of the best mental health care workers I have ever know. I highly recommend her.
    Cathy Baldwin — Aug 13, 2021
    About Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1033269725
    Education & Certifications

    • Marshall University
