Shelly Ramsey Powers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5620 SW Green Oaks Blvd Ste D, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 891-3408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelly Ramsey Powers?
Shelly tells you like it is. If you are trying to work thru something you need someone to be honest with you and straight forward. She is one of the best mental health care workers I have ever know. I highly recommend her.
About Shelly Ramsey Powers, LCSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1033269725
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Ramsey Powers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Ramsey Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Shelly Ramsey Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Ramsey Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Ramsey Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Ramsey Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.