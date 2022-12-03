See All Audiology Technology in Grand Rapids, MI
Shelly Oostindie, MS

Audiology
Shelly Oostindie, MS is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Shelly Oostindie works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Good
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Shelly Oostindie, MS

    • Audiology
    • English
    • 1124200423
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Oostindie, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Oostindie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelly Oostindie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelly Oostindie works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Shelly Oostindie’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Shelly Oostindie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Oostindie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Oostindie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Oostindie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

