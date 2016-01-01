Shelly Keip is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Keip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelly Keip
Overview
Shelly Keip is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Shelly Keip works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelly Keip?
About Shelly Keip
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205253093
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Keip accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Keip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelly Keip works at
Shelly Keip has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Keip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Keip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Keip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.