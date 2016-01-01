Shelly Browne, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelly Browne, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelly Browne, PSY is a Psychologist in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Shelly Browne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
California Men's Colony PrisonColony Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93409 Directions (805) 547-7891
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelly Browne?
About Shelly Browne, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1780607325
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelly Browne works at
Shelly Browne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.