Shelliann Endline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shelliann Endline, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelliann Endline, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4760 Fashion Square Blvd Ste L-1, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 282-4003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelliann Endline?
Shelly is very knowledgable and kind, and she cares about her parents.
About Shelliann Endline, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275682437
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelliann Endline accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelliann Endline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelliann Endline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelliann Endline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelliann Endline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelliann Endline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.