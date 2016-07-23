See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Shelley Velickoff, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Overview

Shelley Velickoff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Shelley Velickoff works at Pace Dermatology Associates in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pace Dermatology Associates
    1901 S Union Ave Ste B3003, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-2842
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Shelley Velickoff, ARNP
    About Shelley Velickoff, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811246531
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelley Velickoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelley Velickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelley Velickoff works at Pace Dermatology Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Shelley Velickoff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shelley Velickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Velickoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Velickoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Velickoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

