Shelley Thibeault, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Thibeault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelley Thibeault, NP
Overview
Shelley Thibeault, NP is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Niles, MI.
Shelley Thibeault works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Wound Center42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 103, Niles, MI 49120 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lakeland Wound Center1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelley Thibeault?
About Shelley Thibeault, NP
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- 1861155855
Education & Certifications
- Grand Valley State Universty
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Thibeault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelley Thibeault works at
Shelley Thibeault has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Thibeault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Thibeault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Thibeault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.