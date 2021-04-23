See All Counselors in Orland Park, IL
Shelley Skas, LCPC

Counseling
Shelley Skas, LCPC is a Counselor in Orland Park, IL. 

Shelley Skas works at The Healing Center at Silver Lake Gardens in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coping Together
    15127 S 73rd Ave Ste C, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 586-9303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shelley Skas, LCPC
    About Shelley Skas, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639494487
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelley Skas, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Skas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelley Skas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelley Skas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelley Skas works at The Healing Center at Silver Lake Gardens in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Shelley Skas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Shelley Skas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Skas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Skas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Skas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

