Shelley Roby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Roby, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelley Roby, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Locations
Tiffany Robinson, PA-C1311 Ring Rd Ste 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 735-1690
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen to Gives suggestions on how to get better before always prescribing medications will prescribe if need
About Shelley Roby, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851418693
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Roby accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Roby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Shelley Roby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Roby.
