Shelley Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Miller, IMFT
Overview
Shelley Miller, IMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Dayton, OH.
Shelley Miller works at
Locations
Midwest Behavioral Care Ltd.3821 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 454-0092
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shelley Miller, IMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669552899
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Miller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shelley Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.