Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-RW Johnson Univ Hosp and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Shelley Deluca Fink works at Urological Associates PC in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Associates PC
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 560-1001
    Urological Associates PC
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 632-8882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Interstitial Cystitis
Overactive Bladder
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Interstitial Cystitis
Overactive Bladder

Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Had a great experience with Shelley Deluca. She takes ample time to explain everything to you and really listens to your questions. She is very thorough and makes you sure all your questions are answered before leaving the room. I have to disagree with the previous review about communication, because I did contact the office and left a message for her and she returned the phone call personally (which is very unheard of these days). I can't recommend her more.
    About Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760738512
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson Univ Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
