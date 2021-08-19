Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Deluca Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C
Shelley Deluca Fink, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-RW Johnson Univ Hosp and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Shelley Deluca Fink works at
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 560-1001
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 632-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a great experience with Shelley Deluca. She takes ample time to explain everything to you and really listens to your questions. She is very thorough and makes you sure all your questions are answered before leaving the room. I have to disagree with the previous review about communication, because I did contact the office and left a message for her and she returned the phone call personally (which is very unheard of these days). I can't recommend her more.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760738512
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Univ Hosp
- University of Delaware
Shelley Deluca Fink has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Deluca Fink accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Deluca Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Shelley Deluca Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Deluca Fink.
