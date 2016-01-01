See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Shelita King, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Shelita King, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shelita King, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Shelita King works at Oak Street Health Delmont Village in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Delmont Village
    5151 Plank Rd Ste 210, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 208-3171

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Shelita King?

Photo: Shelita King, NP
How would you rate your experience with Shelita King, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shelita King to family and friends

Shelita King's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shelita King

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shelita King, NP.

About Shelita King, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750854311
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shelita King, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelita King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shelita King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shelita King works at Oak Street Health Delmont Village in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Shelita King’s profile.

Shelita King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelita King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelita King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelita King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.