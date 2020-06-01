See All Nurse Practitioners in Webster, TX
Shelia Reagan, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shelia Reagan, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX. 

Shelia Reagan works at CLS Health - Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Clinic At Clear Lake Specialties Pllc
    600 N Kobayashi Ste 312, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-8333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Gestational Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2020
    She always takes her time with me and shows a true concern towards my health and wellness.
    Matt — Jun 01, 2020
    About Shelia Reagan, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1528517794
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelia Reagan, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelia Reagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelia Reagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelia Reagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelia Reagan works at CLS Health - Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. View the full address on Shelia Reagan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shelia Reagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelia Reagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelia Reagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelia Reagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

