Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Howard University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1156 Bowman Rd Unit 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 746-8187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 11, 2020
    Dr Levin has been a godsend for me. I am so blessed to have crossed his path. He has one of the kindest bedside manners you will encounter with a Doctor. I highly recommend him for anyone out there.
    About Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366504136
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Veterans Admin Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
