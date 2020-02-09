Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheldon Kramer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheldon Kramer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Mesa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7777 Alvarado Rd Ste 282, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 291-4465
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kremer is very good at what he does. He listens, and more than that, he hears. He doesn’t tell you the answer; he, rather gently, leads you to discovery of the answer by showing you how to think about your own feelings. He is smart, observant, perceptive, and perhaps most important, kind. I’m both indebted and grateful for his care.
About Dr. Sheldon Kramer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508992702
Frequently Asked Questions
