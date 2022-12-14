See All Chiropractors in Tucson, AZ
Chiropractic
Sheldon Deal, CH is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ. 

Sheldon Deal works at Swan Clinic Of Natural Healing in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swan Clinic of Natural Healing
    1001 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 14, 2022
Simply the best healthcare provider I have ever visited.
John — Dec 14, 2022
About Sheldon Deal, CH

Specialties
  Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1063426583
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sheldon Deal, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheldon Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sheldon Deal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sheldon Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sheldon Deal works at Swan Clinic Of Natural Healing in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Sheldon Deal’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Sheldon Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheldon Deal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheldon Deal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheldon Deal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

