Shelby Riggs, APRN
Overview
Shelby Riggs, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Shelby Riggs works at
Locations
Family Practice Associates of Lexington Psc1775 Alysheba Way Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 278-5007
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelby Riggs?
I so appreciate Dr.Riggs for her candor and care. Couldn't ask for a better bedside manner and attention to my needs.
About Shelby Riggs, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelby Riggs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelby Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shelby Riggs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Riggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Riggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Riggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.