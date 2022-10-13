See All Family Doctors in Ashland, WI
Shelby Larson, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Shelby Larson, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shelby Larson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, WI. 

Shelby Larson works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shelby Larson?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Shelby has been our provider for 3 years, my children love her and she goes above and beyond to make sure we have access to the specialists we need. We always get the information we need and a follow up plan in place. Shelby rocks!
    Jamie Bay — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shelby Larson, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Shelby Larson, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shelby Larson to family and friends

    Shelby Larson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shelby Larson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shelby Larson, APRN.

    About Shelby Larson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1578056990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelby Larson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelby Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelby Larson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelby Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelby Larson works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. View the full address on Shelby Larson’s profile.

    Shelby Larson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.