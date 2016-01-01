See All Physicians Assistants in Concord, NC
Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Concord, NC. 

Shelby Gehrmann works at Outlook Behavioral Health in Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Beth Padin, PA-C
Beth Padin, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Jonathan Brown, PA-C
Jonathan Brown, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Carrie Debrew, PA-C
Carrie Debrew, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center Fo Emotional Health
    280 Executive Park Dr Ste 100, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 237-4240

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Shelby Gehrmann?

Photo: Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shelby Gehrmann to family and friends

Shelby Gehrmann's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shelby Gehrmann

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C.

About Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780218131
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shelby Gehrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shelby Gehrmann works at Outlook Behavioral Health in Concord, NC. View the full address on Shelby Gehrmann’s profile.

Shelby Gehrmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Gehrmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Gehrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Gehrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shelby Gehrmann, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.