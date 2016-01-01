See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Shelby Biller, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Shelby Biller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shelby Biller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Shelby Biller works at Park DuValle Community Health Center in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
10 (5)
View Profile
Carole Buhts, MSN
Carole Buhts, MSN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Duvalle Community Health Center
    3015 Wilson Ave, Louisville, KY 40211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 774-4401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shelby Biller?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shelby Biller, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Shelby Biller, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shelby Biller to family and friends

    Shelby Biller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shelby Biller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shelby Biller, APRN.

    About Shelby Biller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770933046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelby Biller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelby Biller works at Park DuValle Community Health Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Shelby Biller’s profile.

    Shelby Biller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Biller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Biller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Biller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shelby Biller, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.