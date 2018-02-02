Shelbi Navarrette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shelbi Navarrette, APRN
Shelbi Navarrette, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Locations
Healthway Internal Medicine and Pediatrics,PLLC1009 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-0678Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly can’t find words to describe how much Shelbi has changed my life. Less then a year ago I was a broken woman of 53. She helped me understand depression and never once passed judgment on me.. today my life is completely changed for the better and my family is amazed at the progress I’ve made.. and I couldn’t have done it without shelbis help. Her support and encouragement is why I’m free from alcohol today.. not enough stars on here for this amazing professional women...
About Shelbi Navarrette, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285178517
