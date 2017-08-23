See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Sheila Pattillo, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sheila Pattillo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sheila Pattillo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Sheila Pattillo works at A Better Way - Choices Toward A Happier Life Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Better Way - Choices Toward A Happier Life Inc.
    2165 Hollow Brook Dr Ste 30, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 264-0882
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sheila Pattillo?

    Aug 23, 2017
    Sheila is very professional. She takes the time to understand you and your situation. She provides direction that allows you to take charge of your slide and your reactions.
    Denver, CO — Aug 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sheila Pattillo, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sheila Pattillo, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sheila Pattillo to family and friends

    Sheila Pattillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sheila Pattillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sheila Pattillo, LMFT.

    About Sheila Pattillo, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982785903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheila Pattillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheila Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheila Pattillo works at A Better Way - Choices Toward A Happier Life Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Sheila Pattillo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Sheila Pattillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Pattillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Pattillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Pattillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sheila Pattillo, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.