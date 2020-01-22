See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Katt-Beck works at Sheila Katt-Beck, PhD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheila Katt-Beck, PhD
    1304 S De Soto Ave Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 254-7065
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:30pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    12:30pm - 7:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Katt-Beck?

    Jan 22, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Sheila. She is incredibly wise and practical. She doesn't waste time and quickly gets to the root of an issue. She provides direct feedback and clear instruction that works. She has helped transform my life, and I attribute much of the success in my career and marriage to her. She is also great with teenagers and has worked with my step-daughter.
    — Jan 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katt-Beck to family and friends

    Dr. Katt-Beck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katt-Beck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD.

    About Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083699847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • James a Haley Va
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katt-Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katt-Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katt-Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katt-Beck works at Sheila Katt-Beck, PhD in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Katt-Beck’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katt-Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katt-Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katt-Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katt-Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheila Katt-Beck, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.