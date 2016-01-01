See All Registered Nurses in Salt Lake City, UT
Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC

Psychiatric Nursing
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from College Of Nursing.

Sheila Bittle works at Dr Sheila Bittle PhD APRN PMHCNS BC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Sheila Bittle PhD APRN PMHCNS BC
    535 E 4500 S # D, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 532-7414
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sheila Bittle?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sheila Bittle to family and friends

    Sheila Bittle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sheila Bittle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC.

    About Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730143934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheila Bittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sheila Bittle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheila Bittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheila Bittle works at Dr Sheila Bittle PhD APRN PMHCNS BC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Sheila Bittle’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sheila Bittle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Bittle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Bittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Bittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sheila Bittle, APRN-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.