Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C
Sheida Hamidi Chaikin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC.
Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC2639 Connecticut Ave NW Ste C100, Washington, DC 20008 Directions (301) 869-9776
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Sheida takes good care of me, and gives me good advice.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174885701
Sheida Hamidi Chaikin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheida Hamidi Chaikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sheida Hamidi Chaikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheida Hamidi Chaikin.
