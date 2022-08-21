See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Frisco, TX
Dr. Sheetal Bhaga, OD

Optometry
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sheetal Bhaga, OD is an Optometrist in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Bhaga works at Clarkson Eyecare in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    3140 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 343-5706
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oscar Martinez — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Sheetal Bhaga, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538356365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheetal Bhaga, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

