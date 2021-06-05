Sheena Mehta, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheena Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sheena Mehta, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sheena Mehta, PA-C is a Headache Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT.
Sheena Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Headache Center65 Memorial Rd Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheena Mehta?
Sheena is very caring and knowledgeable. She has been able to help me manage my migraines and help me understand triggers and aggravating factors.
About Sheena Mehta, PA-C
- Headache Medicine
- English
- 1518359587
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheena Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sheena Mehta accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sheena Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.