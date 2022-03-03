Sheena Lader, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheena Lader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sheena Lader, PA
Sheena Lader, PA is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Sheena Lader works at
Stonegate Plastic Surgery3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional
About Sheena Lader, PA
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1811416449
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Sheena Lader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sheena Lader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Lader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sheena Lader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Lader.
