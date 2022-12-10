Sheena Ames has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sheena Ames, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sheena Ames, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Sheena Ames works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alon Davis MD PA100 Power St, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 543-2060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheena Ames?
Sheena is awesome. She's always been the most caring person ever when I'm at the docs. She gives the time of day and doesnt rush; and she is very knowledgable and understanding.
About Sheena Ames, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972893899
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheena Ames accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheena Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheena Ames works at
3 patients have reviewed Sheena Ames. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheena Ames.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheena Ames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheena Ames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.