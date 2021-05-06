See All Family Doctors in North Haven, CT
Shazia Joseph, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Shazia Joseph, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shazia Joseph, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    12 Village St Ste 5, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 843-4629
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shazia Joseph?

    May 06, 2021
    My doctor of 22 years retired and I avoided going to the doctor until I received a call from his repkacement office following up because they hadn't heard from me. RN Nicole completed eased my mind and I went in for a physical. Ms. Joseph, APRN was kind and understanding. I did not feel rushed and was comfortable going over my medical history which is rather lengthy and diverse. I have since gone for two follow ups and can highly recommend the services of both Ms. Joseph, Nicole and Nikita who is the office manager.
    Renee P. — May 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shazia Joseph, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Shazia Joseph, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shazia Joseph to family and friends

    Shazia Joseph's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shazia Joseph

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shazia Joseph, APRN.

    About Shazia Joseph, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336703586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shazia Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shazia Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Shazia Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shazia Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shazia Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shazia Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shazia Joseph, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.