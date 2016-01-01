Shazia Bashir, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shazia Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shazia Bashir, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shazia Bashir, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Shazia Bashir works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shazia Bashir?
About Shazia Bashir, FNP
- Family Medicine
- 3 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Female
- 1508408808
Education & Certifications
- Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shazia Bashir using Healthline FindCare.
Shazia Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shazia Bashir works at
Shazia Bashir speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
Shazia Bashir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shazia Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shazia Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shazia Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.