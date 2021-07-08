See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Shayne Preyer works at Isom MD in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    270 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shayne Preyer?

Jul 08, 2021
She is awesome. I was able to get an appointment very quickly after being in a car accident a few days prior. She was very attentive to my concerns and providing me with information that I was seeking to assist with my recovery. Awesome bedside manner. Will definitely keep her as my primary care provider.
Ashley G — Jul 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC
How would you rate your experience with Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shayne Preyer to family and friends

Shayne Preyer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shayne Preyer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC.

About Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962048520
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shayne Preyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shayne Preyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shayne Preyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shayne Preyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shayne Preyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shayne Preyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shayne Preyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shayne Preyer, APRN-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.