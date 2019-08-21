Shayne Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shayne Morris, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Shayne Morris, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA.
Shayne Morris works at
Behavioral Health Associates LLC860 Greenbrier Cir Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9007
- Humana
Dr. Shayne Morris is caring and he take time to talk to you and you do not feel like you being rush out is office....you got to love this guy
About Shayne Morris, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114354636
Shayne Morris accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shayne Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shayne Morris works at
3 patients have reviewed Shayne Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shayne Morris.
