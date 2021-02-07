Dr. Shayne Guthrie, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shayne Guthrie, DC
Overview
Dr. Shayne Guthrie, DC is a Chiropractor in Kaneohe, HI.
Dr. Guthrie works at
Locations
Windward Family Wellness Center47-388 Hui Iwa St Ste 16, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 445-9100
Kailua Chiropractic9 Maluniu Ave, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 445-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Specialty Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Medicare
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Great and flexible! Dr. Shayne listens and adjusts.
About Dr. Shayne Guthrie, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720003825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
