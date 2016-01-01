Shayna Glista accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shayna Glista, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shayna Glista, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3499 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (234) 855-4883
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Shayna Glista, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679125876
Frequently Asked Questions
Shayna Glista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
